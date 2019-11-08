(File)

Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

182 schools across the country are receiving portions of the funds raised by the Indigo Adopt a School program

Students across the Okanagan will soon want to book it to their school’s libraries.

Mission Hill Elementary School in Vernon and AS Matheson School in Kelowna are set to receive part of a $733,000 donation from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s 2019 Adopt a School program to help bring more books and resources to their libraries.

The fundraiser works by a local Indigo, Chapter and Cole Store sponsoring a school for fundraising each fall. Once a match is made, the local school gets to use 100 per cent of the funds raised to purchase books at that store. In total, 182 schools across the country will be receiving donations this year.

READ MORE: Fundraising support for Ecole Belgo Elementary

New to the fundraiser this fall, the two Okanagan public schools were able to select 50 of their most-wanted books online to add to their local libraries as part of the program.

“We know the power that one book can hold and believe that every child deserves the opportunity to fall in love with reading,” said Rose Lipton, executive director of the Love of Reading Foundation.

“We would like to thank everyone who generously supported this important cause; because of them, over 100,000 Canadian children will have access to new and engaging books.”

This year, the fundraiser ran from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6.

Since the foundation started by Indigo in 2004, the company has committed over $31 million for books to more than 3,000 school libraries across Canada. More than one million children have benefited from the funding.

For more information on the foundation, you can visit their website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon
Next story
North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

Just Posted

Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

182 schools across the country are receiving portions of the funds raised by the Indigo Adopt a School program

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

Kelowna students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Bounce-back game needed as Rockets set to host Medicine Hat

It’s the only game of the regular season the two teams will meet

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

Trendy, compact suites to be built in Vernon

Sales for the 103 units have been “overwhelming,” Realtor says

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Summerland pageant to open to male candidates

The sole male candidate is Sage Stewart, Mr. Dental Centre

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Film industry brought $32M to Okanagan economy last year

Most Read