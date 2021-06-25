Two Okanagan cannabis facilities reportedly raided

Community Safety Unit confirmed it was in the Okanagan this week

Two Okanagan cannabis stores were reportedly raided and shut down this week.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General confirmed that the Community Safety Unit (CSU) was active in the area.

According to Travis Paterson with the ministry, they are not able to comment on specific complaints or enforcement actions nor can they comment on planned activities or actions that the CSU undertakes in response to specific situations.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they attended the raid at Indigenous Bloom on June 23 for safety reasons.

Indigenous Bloom is located just outside of Lake Country on Okanagan Indian Band land off Commonwealth Road.

Black Press contacted Mike Fotheringham, the executive director with Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) for comment on the matter, however, he would not provide one at this time.

The second raid reportedly happened on Westside Road on June 24, however, little is known about what took place or why CSU attended either cannabis store.

Black Press previously reported that Indigenous Bloom was not operating with a provincial retail license, it is unclear if this is still the case.

According to the province, all cannabis facilities, regardless if they’re operating on OKIB land, require provincial approval.

