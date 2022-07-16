Two new townhome developments planned for Kelowna

Plans for two new townhome developments have been submitted to the City of Kelowna.

One is proposed for 252 Temple Court and the other for 394-396 Moubray Road. The Temple Court development, between Nickel and Kneller Roads in Rutland, includes 17 three-storey, three-bedroom townhouse units.

The Moubray Road project, next to Ballou Park in north Glenmore, is planned for eight three-storey, three-bedroom units. Rezoning and development permit applications are being sought by the applicants.

Conceptual rendering of Moubray Road development. (Photo/Novation Architecture)

A development proposal for an additional residence for farm use for 60 temporary farm workers at 1989 Ward Road has also been submitted to city staff. At its July 11 meeting council went back and forth on whether to support temporary farm worker housing for a different property in southeast Kelowna.

Khela Orchards is looking for council backing in its application to the Agricultural Land Commission to house 60 seasonal workers on their Hart Road property. Residents in the area are concerned about the narrow road in the area, as workers would be bussed in and out to other properties owned by Khela, and the proximity of the housing to their community.

Council voted to support that application with Councillors Stack and DeHart opposed.

Read More: They will come, so you must build, West Kelowna council told

Read More: Despite Kelowna mall eviction, local business continues online

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructiondevelopmentRezoning