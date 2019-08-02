Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27, 2019, and after the funeral she expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, Alberta. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., last week have been identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (RCMP photo)

Two new suspects charged in death of Edmonton woman, body found in Saskatchewan

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder

The mother of a homicide victim has been charged with murder in the death of an Edmonton woman who attended her son’s funeral.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Alberta RCMP say Nicole Cook, who is 36, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, interfering with a human body and motor vehicle theft.

Cook is Cook-Buckle’s mother.

Police say Jesse Sangster, who is 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and motor vehicle theft.

Both suspects have been sent to Saskatchewan, where they are to make their first court appearance on Friday in North Battleford provincial court.

Last week, RCMP charged Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle in Laverdiere’s death.

Shayla Orthner faces similar charges.

Police have said Cook-Buckle’s death is also being investigated as a homicide.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October
Next story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

RCAF announces flybys for Okanagan Dream Rally in Kelowna

Two RCAF CT-155 Hawks will flyby to kick off the Okanagan Dream Rally

Car into ditch on Highway 33

The incident happened east of Greystokes Road on Highway 33

City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

The golden years of friendship in Kelowna

Residents at the Village of Mill Creek reflect on years of friendship

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

Things have cooled down slightly since yesterday, and there’s chances of showers throughout the area

Drivers revving up for South Okanagan speedway ‘marquee’ event

The Gordy Mannes Memorial event is the premiere racing event and more at the Penticton Speedway

South Okanagan kayaker remembered as caring and free spirited

Colin Palmer died doing something he loved and is remembered by family as caring and free spirited

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Police watchdog concludes Okanagan jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Most Read