Two new restaurants open in Vernon

Triple O’s and TacoTime both opened doors on Wednesday, Feb. 9

TacoTime opened its doors on 27th Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Two new fast food restaurants have opened their doors in Vernon.

Triple O’s and TacoTime both had their first days of operation Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Triple O’s is located at 3621 27th Street, connected to the Popeyes restaurant that opened recently. Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant is run by Vernon city councillor Akbal Mund.

“We’ve got some great staff working there already, learning really quickly,” Mund said. “It’s very busy.”

Mund has experience in the restaurant business, having previously owned a Wendy’s in Vernon.

Triple O’s is the fast-food spin-off of White Spot, one of B.C.’s best-known restaurant chains. There are 70 Triple O’s in the province and several locations in Asia, according to the restaurant’s website.

Less than a kilometre south at 27th Street and 28th Avenue, Mexican fast food chain TacoTime is now open. The restaurant is take-out only, with a walk-up window for customers who aren’t driving a vehicle. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TacoTime’s opening was somewhat delayed by the flooding that affected transportation in the area late last year.

Judging by the lines at the drive-thru windows on Thursday afternoon, both restaurants already appear to be popular spots in town.

