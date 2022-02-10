TacoTime opened its doors on 27th Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

TacoTime opened its doors on 27th Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Two new restaurants open in Vernon

Triple O’s and TacoTime both opened doors on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Two new fast food restaurants have opened their doors in Vernon.

Triple O’s and TacoTime both had their first days of operation Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Triple O’s is located at 3621 27th Street, connected to the Popeyes restaurant that opened recently. Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant is run by Vernon city councillor Akbal Mund.

“We’ve got some great staff working there already, learning really quickly,” Mund said. “It’s very busy.”

Mund has experience in the restaurant business, having previously owned a Wendy’s in Vernon.

Triple O’s is the fast-food spin-off of White Spot, one of B.C.’s best-known restaurant chains. There are 70 Triple O’s in the province and several locations in Asia, according to the restaurant’s website.

Less than a kilometre south at 27th Street and 28th Avenue, Mexican fast food chain TacoTime is now open. The restaurant is take-out only, with a walk-up window for customers who aren’t driving a vehicle. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TacoTime’s opening was somewhat delayed by the flooding that affected transportation in the area late last year.

Judging by the lines at the drive-thru windows on Thursday afternoon, both restaurants already appear to be popular spots in town.

READ MORE: Founders of Earls, Joey Restaurants acquire ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

READ MORE: Popular brunch spot The Jammery comes to Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Restaurants

Previous story
B.C. population growth highlights need for immigrant supports: advocates
Next story
Doctors and tourism industry calling on Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing requirements

Just Posted

Triple O's opened its doors on 27th Street in Vernon on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two new restaurants open in Vernon

Vernon Christian School Royals player Kadence Sayer (with ball) is about to be fouled on a block attempt by Charles Bloom’s Anneliese Sawatsky during the Royals’ 57-35 win Wednesday, Feb. 9, in a North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal at VCS. The Royals advance to Friday’s North Zone final in Salmon Arm. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon Christian School marches to North Zone final

Budget revenue adjustments for the 2021-22 school year has added a further $8.7 million to the Central Okanagan Public Schools operating budget. (Contributed)
Rising enrolment fuels $8M Central Okanagan school budget hike

A hungry coyote attacked three dogs in West Kelowna (stock photo)
Coyote kills 2 dogs in West Kelowna, injures third