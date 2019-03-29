Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two more cases of the highly contagious measles infection have been confirmed in B.C., this time on Vancouver Island.

Island Health is warning of exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital after two people were exposed and visited the hospital on March 6, 8 and 9.

The infections were reportedly contracted while traveling abroad.

“Based upon clinical management and prior immunization, we want to assure people that risk of transmission is extremely low,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer, in a news release.

BREAKING: Two confirmed cases of measles in Victoria. Island Health warning of exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital. More to come. #yyj #measles @VictoriaNews — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) March 29, 2019

READ MORE: All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

RELATED: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

These mark the 21st and 22nd confirmed cases of measles since January across the province.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others. Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

READ MORE: Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

RELATED: Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks, poll finds

Measles immunization is free for everyone.

People who are at high risk of severe illness for measles infection (pregnant women, immune compromised, and those under one year of age) can also get a medicine called immune globulin that reduces the risk of severe illness if given within six days of exposure. Measles mumps rubella (MMR) vaccine given within three to six days of exposure also provides some protection.