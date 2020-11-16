Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

Two more flights that arrived in Kelowna this month had a reported case of COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting a Flair Air flight 8166 from Winnipeg to Kelowna on Nov.5 had a passenger on board who tested positive for the virus. Rows 11 to 17 and 18 to 24 were affected.

Then on Nov. 9 another Flair Air flight 8187 from Edmonton to Kelowna had a confirmed COVID-19 case on board, which affected rows 23 to 29.

The announcement of these two flights with cases of COVID-19 on board follows the Nov. 3 exposure for Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna.

The BC CDC also listed Flair flight 8137 from Winnipeg to Kelowna on Oct. 28 as having been exposed to the Virus. The following WestJet flights on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 from Calgary to Kelowna are listed with potential exposure events:

Oct. 21 — Flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 4–10

Oct. 28 — Flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19–23

Oct. 30 — Flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12–18

READ MORE: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus