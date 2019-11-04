Kamloops this Week

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

  • Nov. 4, 2019 12:44 p.m.
  • News

The two people killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning in downtown Kamloops were Thompson Rivers University international students.

The university confirmed Monday that each of the four occupants of one of the vehicles were international students and alumni.

“The collision took the lives of two of them and critically injured another,” TRU president Brett Fairbarn said in a statement. “Our deepest thoughts are with their families and loved ones and, on behalf of TRU, I offer our condolences.”

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of First Avenue and Battle Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a collision between a pickup truck and a car.

Police said two of the car’s occupants were killed and another was taken to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the driver of the truck fled the scene. Later in the day on Sunday, police arrested the truck’s registered owner.

Fairbarn said TRU is making counselling services available for all students, faculty and staff.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

READ MORE: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Top Kelowna companies recognized at Business Excellence Awards

Just Posted

The 31st annual Great Okanagan Book Sale begins on November 7th

The funds from the sale will be donated to the Okangan Regional Library

Top Kelowna companies recognized at Business Excellence Awards

The awards ceremony took place at the Delta Grand on Friday night

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Three Kelowna residents receive award for saving man’s life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he suffered a heart attack and crashed his car into a tree

Photos: Did you see the stunning sunset across the Okanagan last night?

Okanagan residents took to social media to show their spectacular sunset photos

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Most Read