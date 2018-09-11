Two Kelowna trustee incumbents want another term

Rolli Cachioni and Lee-Ann Tiede submit their nomination papers

Two incumbent Central Okanagan Board of Education trustees have filed their nomination papers to seek another four-year term on the school board.

Rolli Cacchioni and Lee-Ann Tiede, both who represent Kelowna on the board, have confirmed Tuesday their intent to seek re-election.

“Education changes everything,” said Tiede in a press release announcing her candidacy.

Lee-Ann Tiede

“Whether through formal education, professional development, or life experience, learning transforms lives. I want to continue to be a part of creating those opportunities for our students and building a resilient education system that leads the province and the country.”

Tiede said she is committed to student success, creating educational facilities that support creativity, education innovation and exploration, and being responsive to parent and community direction.

Cacchioni indicated that a top priority would be the continued implementation of the the B.C. Ministry’s of Education revised curriculum.

Rolli Cacchioni

The 2018-19 school year will see the new Grade 10 curriculum implemented followed by the Grade 11 and 12 revised curriculum in 2019-20. Cacchioni says it’s critical these curriculum changes are fully resourced, that adequate funding is allocated for the collaboration time and that professional opportunities are provided for teachers and school personnel to prepare for the implementation.

Cacchioni also acknowledged that a priority on the capital side would be the replacement of Rutland Middle School and Glenmore Elementary, the completion of the new Okanagan Mission Middle School , the building of the new Lake Country Middle School, and a solution to the Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary overcrowding situation.

Cacchioni also stated that the new board must deal with the student growth in Glenmore, with consideration for a new senior secondary school located north of Highway 97 in Kelowna.

A past school board chair, Cacchioni is also a former school principal in the school distist and has been an education faculty adjunct professor at UBCO.

