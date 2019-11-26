Bennett Moes, 10, demonstrates the Lego robotic arm he created at an NIC Robotics Camp (file courtesy of Susan Quinn) Bennett Moes, 10, demonstrates the Lego robotic arm he created at an NIC Robotics Camp (file courtesy of Susan Quinn)

Two Kelowna schools qualify for robotics competition

Students will have eight weeks to construct their own robot before competition begins next March in Victoria

Students at two Kelowna schools are about to have the opportunity of a lifetime to construct their dream robots on the national stage.

Ecole Kelowna Secondary (EKS) and Mount Boucherie Secondary (MBS) students have officially qualified to compete in a FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) next year from March 4 to 7 in Victoria.

READ MORE: More than 300 high school students from B.C., Alta., and Washington took part in the VEX Robotics competition

The qualification means the students now have until January to learn how to raise money, design, build and program their robots with the help of Aptixx Robotics mentors — a UBCO not-for-profit organization dedicated to teaching robotic basics to Kelowna youth.

In January, the students will then be given eight weeks to build their robots before they’re put to the test at the Canadian Pacific Regional robotics competition in March.

Tobias Blaskovits, Central Okanagan public school STEM consultant, said all the of the students on the teams will help build the robots.

“Both teams here are just in their infancy. This is the first year they’ve started and all the students are new to this,” said Blaskovits.

“Each team is made up of 10 to 25 students and has sub-departments like engineering, design, coding, programming and community outreach teams. After the departments are created, the students can then sign up for one to help their team.”

Blaskovits said two local teachers have also stepped up to help in the competition.

“Rutland Secondary school teacher Peter Halim and MBS school teacher Mike Boulanger will be helping to lead and supervise the teams in the competition.”

Depending on the popularity, Blaskovits said there could be a regional robotics competition in Kelowna soon. The competition would likely be for younger students and consist of lego blocks to help them build their robots.

FRC is a charity established in 2001 to help inspire Canadian high school and elementary school students to pursue careers in the science, technology and engineering fields. The competition that the Kelowna students are participating in is one of four types of robotics competitions held by the charity throughout the country.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the charity’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition against McCurdy low-barrier housing heads to B.C. Legislature
Next story
$12M price tag to add 56 more Kelowna RCMP officers: report

Just Posted

$12M price tag to add 56 more Kelowna RCMP officers: report

The report calls for 56 more officers and 28 civilian positions by 2025

Two Kelowna schools qualify for robotics competition

Students will have eight weeks to construct their own robot before competition begins next March in Victoria

Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

The award comes after Basran went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average for the week ending Nov. 24

Take a stand on International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

Elizabeth Fry aims to combat the issue through their programs, which are heavily underfunded

RDCO board members to vote on climate emergency declaration

Motion would create fund for energy-efficient infrastructure projects, help implement climate change action plan

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound loaned vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Local Lizzie: Third Space Life Charity and mental health

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read