Two Kelowna residents recognized for volunteerism

Garth Vickers and Jeannette Mergens to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Two Kelowna residents have will be recipients of the prestigious Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, awarded by Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette.

Garth Vickers is being recognized for his ability to bring out the best in his athletes as a coach at all competitive levels with the Special Olympics for nearly two decades.

Jeannette Mergens has been cited for her commitment to improving health care and to reduce homelessness and poverty.

This group shot of the past B.C. Council presidents of the Canadian Federation of University Women includes Jeannette Mergens, second from right in the back row. Photo:Contributed

Mergens has been a representative of the Community Action Towards Children’s Health and a member of the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition, and been involved in the Child Poverty campaign and the Aging Out of Foster Care project.

Vickers and Mergens are two of 40 medal recipients from B.C. invited to attend a medal award ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m., at Government House in Victoria, the ceremony hosted by B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin on Payette’s behalf.

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians in a wide range of fields. The official Canadian medal honour incorporates and replaces the Caring Canadian Award created in 1995 by then governor general Romeo LeBlanc.

The medal itself consists of a silver circular design that is 36 mm in diameter with a suspension ring. The obverse depicts a contemporary effigy of the Sovereign, circumscribed with the inscription in capital letters of the Canadian Royal Title and the word “CANADA,” separated by two maple leaves.

The reverse side of the medal celebrates the ideas of caring and generosity, represented by two interlaced hearts.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

Just Posted

Two Kelowna residents recognized for volunteerism

Garth Vickers and Jeannette Mergens to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Okanagan College opens foodbank for students

The need is growing for students as tuition and rent continues to increase

Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

Vernon Council votes down shopping cart ban

Vernon’s street-entrenched population can keep their shopping carts.

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

School officially starts Sept. 5

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Most Read