Two Kelowna parks open in time for Spring

Spring has sprung!

Well, not quite. But two Kelowna parks are ready to go for when it does.

Kasugai Gardens is now open after winter hibernation and the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is springing-forward with extended visiting hours.

The gardens will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Victoria Day weekend.

Throughout the summer months, the gardens will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labour Day weekend. In the fall, the gardens will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. closing for the season on Oct. 31.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week beginning March 16 until Oct. 31.

To allow for grounds maintenance during this time, only fresh-cut flowers may be placed on gravesites within lawn areas. Candles are not permitted as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard. Families are reminded to please collect any sentimental items left on gravesites before March 15.



