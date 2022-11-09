Two Kelowna men spend chilly night outside near Peachland

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called to help two Kelowna men who spent a chilly night outdoors near Trepanier.
The men who were out moose hunting got stranded late Monday night (Nov. 7) when their side-by-side broke down. After trying to get out of the area, the two men decided to spend the night in approximately two feet of snow and with temperatures reaching -16 C.
The families of the two men contacted the RCMP after they didn’t return. After the RCMP conducted a small search, COSAR was called in for a planned search Tuesday morning at sunrise.
That morning as COSAR started their search and the RCMP sent up a helicopter, the men started walking and were found by a logging trucker around the Jackpine Forest Service Road at approximately 8 a.m. The trucker drove them back to COSAR and RCMP’s staging area.
