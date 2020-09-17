Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Reports of a possible stabbing in Enderby led police to two men with similar injuries Wednesday night.
A 48-year-old man was found by police bleeding and suffering from non-life threatening injuries on Canyon Road up the road from the Quilakwa Esso around 8:10 p.m., Sept. 16. Another man, 32, was located nearby with similar injuries.
The two men are known to each other and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP believe the incidents are related.
Both men were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service and treated for their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police believe it was an isolated incident.
There is no risk to the public, according to officers.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.