Two hurt after truck tips on highway north of Vernon

A tractor trailer hauling hay tipped on Highway 97 near Salmon River Road Wednesday, Oct. 27. Two were hurt in the three-vehicle collision. (Vernon RCMP)

Two people were taken to hospital after a truck hauling hay tipped on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.

The tractor trailer hauling bales of hay failed to negotiate a sharp curve at Salmon River Road and overturned, sideswiping two northbound vehicles.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and first responders were called shortly after noon to reports of a three-vehicle collision in the 2600-block of Hwy. 97, involving a semi, Toyota pickup and the tractor trailer.

The drivers of the tipped tractor trailer and pickup truck were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic control measures were put in place to allow crews to clear the vehicles and remove debris from the lanes.

The collision is still under investigation.

