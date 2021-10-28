Two hurt after truck tips on highway north of Vernon

Two people were taken to hospital after a truck hauling hay tipped on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.
The tractor trailer hauling bales of hay failed to negotiate a sharp curve at Salmon River Road and overturned, sideswiping two northbound vehicles.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and first responders were called shortly after noon to reports of a three-vehicle collision in the 2600-block of Hwy. 97, involving a semi, Toyota pickup and the tractor trailer.
The drivers of the tipped tractor trailer and pickup truck were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic control measures were put in place to allow crews to clear the vehicles and remove debris from the lanes.
The collision is still under investigation.
