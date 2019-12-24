The damaged unit at the Granada Inn. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Penticton fire crews had their hands full on Monday morning (Dec. 23), responding to two fires in as many hours.

The first fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at the Granada Inn Motel on Skaha Lake Road.

The second-storey single room unit was heavily damaged but according to deputy fire Chief Chris Forster, the fire did not extend to any other units.

Witnesses on the scene told fire crews a neighbour ran into the burning unit to pull out the person who was caught in the flames.

According to Forster, the occupant of the home left the premises after being rescued and has yet to be found.

“We have no idea of his status — if he was hurt or if he wasn’t,” he said.

Nobody else in the Granada Inn was displaced or injured.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Shortly after returning to the station, another blaze began around 7:30 a.m. in a motorhome on Penticton Indian Band land.

Crews arrived on scene to find the unit fully involved in flames.

The man living in the home sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The motorhome was completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan
Next story
Federal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets

Just Posted

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Parents of missing Shuswap woman try all avenues to find daughter

Ashley Simpson added to Please Bring Me Home website

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Most Read