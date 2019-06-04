Kamloops this Week: Wildfire burns near Kamloops at Stump Lake

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

  • Jun. 4, 2019 9:12 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire discovered near Stump Lake about 35 kilometres south of Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

Smoke is said to be visible from the adjacent Highway 5A, which is not being affected at this time, according to the BCWFS Facebook page.

The fire is burning on the east side of the lake across from the highway and near Old Kamloops Road.

It’s currently estimated at about two hectares in size and six BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding with support from air tankers.

The blaze is believed to be human caused.

READ MORE: Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Peachland school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour
Next story
Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

Just Posted

CHBA Central Okanagan says ‘No’ to Liberals ‘Prompt Payment Bill’

The Bill pushes for companies to pay contractors in under a month

UBC Okanagan celebrates 2019 convocation

Graduates, top students and honorary degree recipients recognized at graduation ceremonies

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Photographer Kristall Burgess captured the animal strolling up her street.

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Okanagan man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Most Read