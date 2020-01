Two tickets for $500,000 sold in south central Interior

Two people are $500,000 richer from tickets purchased in the south-central Interior for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

One of the tickets was purchased in Penticton and the other in Merritt.

The ticket for the $70-million grand prize was purchased in Ontario.

Five of the 12 Maxmillion prizes were also won in the draw.

