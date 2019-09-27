(Lake Country Rant and Rave)

Two cows on the loose in Lake Country

The runaway cows were spotted near Carion Road in Lake Country

Missing a cow or two?

A couple of Lake Country cattle seem to have hit the road, absconding whatever farm or field they call home.

The two were spotted near Carion Road about an hour ago, according to Facebook group Lake Country Rant and Rave.

According to one commenter, this isn’t an abnormal occurrence either.

“That’s at the very base of Beaver Lake, isn’t it? They often venture down there… One time they were in the trailer park.”

The current whereabouts of the cows are unknown.

