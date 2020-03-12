Hollyburn House. (Google Maps)

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a West Vancouver care home, the parent company said Thursday.

In a statement, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera chief medical officer, said Hollyburn House has one employee and one resident infected with the new coronavirus.

“A resident in the care unit tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and is receiving treatment,” Collins said. “An employee was detected through the active screening process and is now at home in self-isolation.”

Collins said Revera has implemented “pandemic protocols” at all of their Canadian facilities, and have been actively screening for COVID-19 in B.C. since this past weekend.

During active screen, every person who enters a Revera facility has their temperature checked and is asked about COVID-19 symptoms – new onset cough, difficulty breathing, fever – and travel history to affected countries. Anyone who fails the screening is not allowed inside.

These are the second known infections at care homes in the region. On Monday, B.C. health officials announced one resident had died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

As of Thursday, there were at least 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., most of them in the Lower Mainland.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears
Next story
COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Just Posted

Rockets issue statement supporting CHL’s call to suspend season due to COVID-19

The Canadian Hockey League suspended all three leagues Thursday afternoon

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Trainwreck Comedy celebrates a decade of laughs in Kelowna

The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewery wants to expand patio

Having been open for a full operational season, owner feels more seating is needed to satisfy demand

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Health concerns postpone Okanagan Expo amid COVID-19

Close to 100 vendors and even more patrons were expected at March 14 event

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Most Read