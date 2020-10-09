Two charged with attempted murder in Vernon stabbing to return to court

Two men charged with attempted murder will return to court later this month.

Jordan Robert Kupser and Brennan Joel Metlewsky are charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident in Vernon that took place more than three years ago. An appearance at the Vernon Law Courts Wednesday scheduled a preliminary inquiry for Oct. 26.

On May 15, 2017, Vernon RCMP informed that a 45-year-old man was in serious condition after he was stabbed numerous times at an apartment building in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue around 11 a.m.

Kupser and Metlewsky were charged with attempted murder on May 2, 2019. Both were both born in 1996, meaning they would have been between 20 and 21 years old at the time of the stabbing.

Police said there was no public threat at the time, as the stabbing appeared to be targeted.

