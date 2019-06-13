Saanich Police are reminding residents to bear-proof their homes after a bear sighting Sunday morning. (Black Press File).

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating two cases of people feeding bears so far this spring.

ALSO READ: It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

Both incidents happened along the Sunshine Coast, BC Conservation Service deputy chief Chris Doyle told reporters during a conference call Thursday.

May was one of the busiest months in eight years for reported bear conflicts in B.C., due to a dry season forcing bears to turn to urban areas in their hunt for food, Doyle said.

More than 3,800 calls have been placed to B.C.’s RAPP line for black bear conflicts since April. That’s compared to the seasonal average of 2,400.

ALSO READ: Bear conflicts keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

A further 180 calls were for grizzly bear conflicts. Doyle said calls include a mix of far-away bear sightings and, more commonly, bears breaking into garbage cans or killing livestock.

He added that there have been no bear attacks on humans this year, which are generally uncommon.

Doyle emphasized the need to keep garbage secure in order to minimize any attraction for bears venturing into neighbourhoods. He also urged people to get rid of molding fruit from trees in their backyards, as well as take down bird feeders.

Feeding bears is hazardous to people and bears, which may come onto roads looking for food or become aggressive, and is an offence under B.C.’s Wildlife Act. Penalties can be as high as $100,000 in fines and one year in prison.

To report a wildlife sighting, call B.C.’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City of Kelowna to prioritize parks with $9.5 million budget

Just Posted

City of Kelowna to prioritize parks with $9.5 million budget

The 2019 budget focuses heavily on increasing and improving city’s green spaces, playgrounds

Kelowna residents who have lived through homelessness share their insight with COJHS

Journey Home’s workshop included people from all walks of life

Kelowna is seventh most expensive rental market in Canada

Topping the list is Toronto and Vancovuer

Minor traffic delays after crash at Kelowna intersection

Two cars collided at Kent Road and Spall Road just after 12 p.m.

Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Summerland cafe operators share a passion for good food

Cafe and the fruit stand both have a long tradition in the community

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan Collge campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Most Read