Two car fire spreads to home in southeast Kelowna

Unconfirmed reports of the fire came in before midnight Friday night

A reported car fire spread to a surrounding house late Friday night.

Unconfirmed reports of two vehicles going up in flames came in just before 12 a.m. at a residence near the intersections of Takla and Saucier Roads in southeast Kelowna.

The fire had reportedly spread to the house and had caused some damage to the residence.

Emergency crews were able to put the fire out, and the fire is under investigation.

