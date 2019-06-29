Two car fire spreads to home in southeast Kelowna

Unconfirmed reports of the fire came in before midnight Friday night

A reported car fire spread to a surrounding house late Friday night.

Unconfirmed reports of two vehicles going up in flames came in just before 12 a.m. at a residence near the intersections of Takla and Saucier Roads in southeast Kelowna.

The fire had reportedly spread to the house and had caused some damage to the residence.

Emergency crews were able to put the fire out, and the fire is under investigation.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Just Posted

Kelowna grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns

Two car fire spreads to home in southeast Kelowna

Unconfirmed reports of the fire came in before midnight Friday night

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Kelowna

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Kelowna residents need to save for 13 years for down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Amalgamation question posed at Greater Vernon Chamber event

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Most Read