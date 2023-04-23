A two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive is slowing traffic Sunday afternoon (April 23). (Credit: Jordy Cunningham/News Staff)

A two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive is slowing traffic Sunday afternoon (April 23). (Credit: Jordy Cunningham/News Staff)

2-car crash reduces lanes along Highway 33 through Kelowna

1 lane remains open each way, near intersection of Loseth Drive

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersecton of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive, where two vehicles collided into each other Sunday afternoon (April 23).

Traffic is down to one lane each way along the highway as police assess the scene and ambulance services attend to the vehicle’s occupants. It’s not yet clear whether anyone was injured, but the front ends of both a silver car and black SUV appear severely damaged.

More to come.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Next story
Public-service strike: Union stepping up picketing efforts starting Monday

Just Posted

Boating on Okanagan Lake. (Contributed/COSAR)
Central Okanagan SAR rescues hikers by boat

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Missing West Kelowna girl found safe

Crime scene tape has been removed from an apartment building on Abbott St. in Kelowna, and the railing in front of a second storey unit has been taken down. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Cop remains, balcony railing missing after police search Kelowna apartment

A two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive is slowing traffic Sunday afternoon (April 23). (Credit: Jordy Cunningham/News Staff)
2-car crash reduces lanes along Highway 33 through Kelowna