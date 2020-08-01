Two blazes sparked at Silver Star Mountain

Two fires sparked in the Silver Star Mountain area, with a third near Bobbie Burns Mountain roughly 66 km east of Vernon, July 31, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service)

A pair of small wildfires sparked in the Silver Star Mountain area Friday night.

The two blazes are an estimated 0.01 hectares in size and came as lightning strikes were reported from the South Okanagan to the North Thompson on the evening of July 31. BC Wildfire Service has so far named lightning as the suspected cause of one of the fires.

A third wildfire, also 0.01 hectares, was sparked overnight at Bobbie Burns Mountain, roughly 66 km northeast of Vernon.

Six fires of similar size were also sparked in the Kamloops Wildfire Centre Friday evening, and another blaze in the Solco Creek area is out of control and covering five hectares.

Brendan Shykora

bcwildfire