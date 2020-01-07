Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs, which can each lay up to five eggs in one day. (Wikimedia Commons)

Winnipeg, Vancouver and St. John’s don’t have much in common – except when it comes to being ridden with bed bugs, according to a national pest control company.

On Tuesday, Orkin Canada released its annual list of top 25 Canadian cities dealing with the pesky bugs, based on the number of bed bug treatments the company performed in each location from January to December of last year.

Toronto received top honour of being the nation’s top bed bug city for 2019, followed by Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The only other B.C. city to receive the dubious honour included Burnaby, ranked 19th.

The top 25 cities were:

Toronto, Ont. Winnipeg, Man. Vancouver, B.C. St. John’s, N.L. Ottawa, Ont. Scarborough, Ont. Halifax, N.S. Oshawa, Ont. Sudbury, Ont. Hamilton, Ont. Windsor, Ont. Edmonton, Alta. Montreal, Que. North York, Ont. Moncton, N.B. Calgary, Alta. Mississauga, Ont. Etobicoke, Ont. Burnaby, B.C. Whitby, Ont. London, Ont. Saskatoon, Sask. Peterborough, Ont. Nepean, Ont. Dartmouth, N.S.

Entomologists say that bed bugs are extremely efficient hitch hikers, and can move easily across a room and climb onto luggage or anything left on a bed in just one night.

Orkin suggests keeping all luggage elevated on metal luggage racks while you’re on vacation and away from soft furnishings.

What do Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, and St. John's have in common? They have the dubious honour of being Canada's Top Bed Bug Cities of 2019.

Find out where your city ranks: https://t.co/voyqAEZQR0 pic.twitter.com/M1oOT6DITS — Orkin Canada (@OrkinCanada) January 7, 2020

“Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase,” the company suggests. “Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.”

RELATED: Bedbugs are here to stay – what can we do about it?

Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars, Orkin said. They can lay up to five eggs in one day.

Upon returning home, luggage should be left in the garage and all clothing run through the dryer at the highest appropriate temperature for 15 minutes.

To find bed bugs, homeowners can inspect beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures thoroughly and look for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.