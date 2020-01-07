Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

Three men are in police custody after an RCMP emergency response unit assisted Salmon Arm officers with a pair of “high risk” search warrant executions.

A Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) tactical armoured vehicle was seen rolling into the Salmon Arm detachment just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Around 11 a.m., the SED ERT was deployed to properties in the 400 block of 22nd Street NE, and in the 1300 block of 30th Street SE to assist in the execution of warrants.

“On January 7, 2020, shortly before 11 a.m., frontline officers and plain clothes investigators of the Salmon Arm RCMP attended to two separate residences alongside a team of tactically trained members… to execute the pair of search warrants consecutively,” states RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a Jan. 7 news release.

Read more: Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

Read more: Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

Read more: BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

The warrants, said O’Donaghey, were related to an ongoing criminal investigation being led by the Salmon Arm RCMP.

O’Donaghey reports the police operation ended without incident, and two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the warrants. A third individual connected to the case was already in police custody on an unrelated matter.

“All three men, a 39-year-old from Canoe, B.C., a 28-year old from Salmon Arm and a 27-year-old from Salmon Arm, remain in custody at this time,” said O’Donaghey. “They each face potential criminal charges.”

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to gather evidence at both scenes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada
Next story
VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Just Posted

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Public warning issued after cougar spotted in Lake Country

Residents are to contact the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) if they spot a cougar

Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern will gather donations Jan. 15

Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com

Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

Crash reportedly took out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

Vernon teacher served suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep materials

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Most Read