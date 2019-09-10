Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Oroville/Osoyoos crossing arrested two citizens of Mexico who are alleged to have illegally entered the U.S. from Canada.

Over the Labour Day weekend, agents observed two individuals walking in a remote area near the border of the U.S. and Canada. The agents approached the individuals and through an investigation determined that both individuals were citizens of Mexico and had allegedly just illegally entered the United States without proper immigration documents.

READ MORE: B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border

Simultaneously, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Oroville Port of Entry were alerted to a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. It was determined that the vehicle was registered to one of the individuals who was just arrested by the Border Patrol and the driver (a U.S. citizen) intended to pick them up after they illegally crossed into the United States and further aid their illegal entry.

The driver was charged with alien smuggling and the vehicle was seized. The U.S. Border Patrol said the two Mexican nationals will be held pending removal proceedings.

