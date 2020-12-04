RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Two arrested after attack at Vernon home

Police spotted around 43rd Avenue linked to Wednesday assault

A police presence reported outside a Vernon home for the past few days is linked to an assault.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 3500 block of 39th Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 2. Inside the home, one individual was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two people responsible for the attack were located and arrested by responding officers and remain in custody at this time pending a future court appearance,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Marked police vehicles have been reported outside the home and another on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road for several days. Terleski said the two homes linked to the incident are still being investigated.

The team investigating remains on scene at both locations “to ensure all available evidence related to this incident is gathered,” Terleski said.

“There is no threat to the safety of the public and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

No other information will be released at this time.

