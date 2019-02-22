Two accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon College

Emergency personnel have been called to two separate incidents on Highway 97 near Okanagan College

Two accidents have been reported near Okanagan College. (Google Maps image)

Emergency personnel have been dispatched for reports of two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

According to a tip, one vehicle has ended up in the ditch while another has rolled over. Both incidents occurred near Okanagan College Friday, Feb. 22.

There is currently no word on any resulting injuries.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

