Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard will be tried by a judge alone for the alleged murder of his father, which was initially ruled a suicide.

The first-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin in early April, but has now been delayed until the end of May to allow his recently retained lawyer time to prepare.

The 32-year-old Toronto man had requested a judge-alone trial due to his notoriety following two murder convictions, and the request was approved by the province’s Attorney General.

After the death of his father in November 2012, Millard inherited a multi-million dollar aviation business — Millardair.

Millard and his friend, Mark Smich, have been convicted of killing Millard’s former lover, Laura Babcock, who disappeared in the summer of 2012 and whose body has not been found.

They’ve also been convicted of killing Tim Bosma — a Hamilton man who went missing in 2013 after going with two men for a test drive of a truck he was trying to sell online.

The Canadian Press

