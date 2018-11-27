Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

At 12:04 PM BCEHS #paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek. 12 patients are being cared for & triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Any updates will be reported here. @Interior_Health #Cachecreek — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) November 27, 2018

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.



