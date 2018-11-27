The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters
Next story
Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

Just Posted

Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

The junior varsity Owls will play for the B.C. crown on Dec.1 at B.C. place in Vancouver

Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

The scholarship will provide two annual awards of $2,500

Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

After three days off, the Rockets battle the Giants in big division match-up

Kelowna shelter still searching for place to house homeless

Inn from the Cold will close for the season Dec. 31, displacing residents

Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Most Read