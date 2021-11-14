The Tulameen River is rising rapidly on Sunday Nov. 14. Photo contributed

The Tulameen River is rising rapidly on Sunday Nov. 14. Photo contributed

Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

Heavy rains cause concern for residents

Tulameen Fire Chief Jody Woodford is warning residents about the quickly rising Tulameen River.

“Heavy rain is continuing and the river level is rising,” Woodford told the Spotlight Sunday, Nov. 14.

She advised people “to be safe around the water’s edge, and keep close watch on children and pets.”

Follow the Spotlight for updates.

Related: Separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale

Related: Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton’s Nabati Foods racing to bring plant-based ‘egg’ to global markets
Next story
Tory brand with racialized communities still hurt by divisive 2015 campaign: MP

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil is now Canada’s top-ranked player for the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Spain after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov withdrew. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - file photo)
Vasek Pospisil of Vernon to lead Canada into Davis Cup

Morgen Matheson is the new Team Leader, Tourism and Film, for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Shuswap Tourism team leader unveiled

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
UPDATE: Three separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale, and Bridal Falls

The Vernon Panthers trio of Landon Janke (20), Grayston Statham (73) and Nolan Matthews combine to stop Prince George receiver Ethan Boxtart during the Panthers’ 35-14 B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA football wildcard win over the Polars Saturday, Nov. 13, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers pounce on Polars’ miscue