(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Tuesday morning crash at Baron and Underhill in Kelowna

Lanes closed in three directions just before 9:30a.m.

A two-vehicle collision closed multiple lanes at Baron Road and Underhill Street in Kelowna during the morning commute on the morning of July 26.

Reports came in around 9:15a.m. of a crash in the middle of the intersection, causing the closure of westbound lanes on Baron. Vehicles going southbound on Underhill were not able to turn onto Baron.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, as well as one police cruiser. Two ambulances were also on site tending to the driver of one of the vehicles.

At least one of the two vehicles involved had to be towed.

