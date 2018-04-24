President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians following Monday’s deadly van attack on pedestrians in Toronto.

He made the remarks amid the pomp of a White House ceremony Tuesday as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit, the first of the Trump presidency.

Trump began the affair by offering his hopes for a speedy recovery for George H.W. Bush, the former president who now hospitalized with an infection following the death of his wife Barbara.

Related: Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

He then mentioned the attack in Toronto, where 10 people were killed and 15 others injured when a rental van mounted the sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of passersby.

”I also want to express our deepest sympathies to the Canadian people following the horrendous tragedy in Toronto that claimed so many innocent lives,” Trump said.

”Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada.”

The attack drew extensive international attention, its images on the front pages of foreign newspapers and cable outlets, some of which offered live broadcasts of the aftermath.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was apprehended by police without incident not long after the attack. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Related: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Related: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna council approves rental housing project
Next story
‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out

Just Posted

Study to be conducted for B.C. wine centre

The feasibility study will involve stakeholder engagement with wineries throughout B.C.

Kelowna Chamber taps into world market

The chamber has partnered with the World Trade Centre to help local businesses expand

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Kelowna mayor says social housing proposal must work

Project located in business-oriented Commerce Avenue

Your April 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan gymnasts on the mark at Canada Cup

OGC performs in Montreal, two athletes headed to Columbia

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Most Read