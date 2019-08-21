FILE - True Leaf Cannabis Inc. submitted its site evidence package to Health Canada for True Leaf Campus, the Company’s cannabis cultivation and production facility in Lumby.

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

  • Aug. 21, 2019 7:35 a.m.
  • News

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. has completed the final step towards securing a license for its cannabis cultivation hub in the North Okanagan.

On Monday the global cannabis brand submitted its site evidence package to Health Canada for the True Leaf Campus, an 18,000 square foot facility in Lumby.

The current phase of the two-story facility was completed earlier in 2019 on a 40-acre site. The facility is meant to be a central hub for the company’s operations in the region, serving as the initial grow area. It will also be used for whole-plant extraction and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products.

“This site evidence package is a significant milestone for True Leaf towards becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf.

Related: True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

“Our team has spent the last few months ensuring this state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility complies with Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Completing this final step puts True Leaf in an ideal position to benefit from the highly anticipated ‘edibles’ regulations coming to Canada this October,” Bomford said.

Those edible regulations are set for Oct. 17, exactly one year after the legalization of recreational cannabis. On that day, the doors to the legal cannabis edibles market in Canada will be open, but not without restrictions. Health Canada released the specifics of the regulations in June, which can be found in the cannabis section of the Health Canada website.

The company expects to receive its cultivation license by the fourth quarter of 2019.

True Leaf Cannabis is a subsidiary of True Leaf Brands Inc., which also specializes in hemp wellness products for pets.

Read More: Cannabis company with Okanagan facility earns record revenues

Read More: Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

