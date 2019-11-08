True Leaf cannabis facility for sale in North Okanagan

Cannabis company seeks joint-venture partner to shift focus to pets

Lumby’s True Leaf Cannabis Campus building is up for sale and the bid date is set for Nov. 29. But True Leaf isn’t going anywhere.

The 40-acre industrial property zoned for cannabis production is now listed on Unique Properties.

Director and public relations specialist Paul Sullivan said True Leaf is seeking a joint-venture partner to allow the company to focus more on its pet products.

“It’s less necessary to own a facility and more necessary to put our resources to expanding our pet division,” he said.

With its growing supply of pet products being sold in 3,500 stores around the world, Sullivan said True Leaf is seeing a lot of success on that front.

“We’re not focusing so much on growing cannabis, but building a pet business,” he said. “Cannabis is an ingredient, but it’s not the end product.”

The facility built in Lumby requires True Leaf to concentrate more so on the cannabis growing side of things, taking focus away from growing the pet sector.

“It would be great if we could get an arrangement where we have a partner who could purchase a significant portion of the project so we could work together to better our business,” he said.

The ideal candidate, Sullivan said, “is someone who is prepared to work with a long-term tenant such as ourselves.”

In August, the global cannabis brand completed the final step towards securing its licence for its 18,000 square-foot facility in Lumby.

The current phase of the two-story facility was completed earlier in 2019 on the 40-acre site. The facility is meant to be a central hub for the company’s operations in the region, serving as the initial grow area. It will also be used for whole-plant extraction and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products.

“This site evidence package is a significant milestone for True Leaf towards becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” True Leaf’s founder and CEO Darcy Bomford said in August.

READ MORE: True Leaf reports record quarter

READ MORE: True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up
Next story
Meet the new team at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

Just Posted

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles in West Kelowna

Reports of thefts from vehicles were made by residents in Glenrosa

Nearly $2M in provincial grants going to Central Okanagan arts, sports programs

The program will see $682,600 for local arts programs and over $1.2 million for sports organizations

Kelowna’s Tolko mill to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Downtown Kelowna business owner voices outrage over homelessness issue

Business owner, Downtown Kelowna Association representative swap heated email exchange over problem

More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Roll Technologies will introduce its scooters on Nov. 10

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Film industry brought $32M to Okanagan economy last year

Meet the new team at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

The museum has a brand new curator and program coordinator, and has welcomed back familiar faces

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Penticton residents shares local veteran’s stories

Penticton resident Dave Snyder has gathered over 130 stories from veterans in the region

Team Alexa adopts Okanagan officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

COLUMN: Reflecting on a massacre, 100 years later

Families have been affected by wartime experiences

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Most Read