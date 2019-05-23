Many cellphones were used to film and take photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kamloops on Oct. 21. Photograph By ALLEN DOUGLAS/KTW

Trudeau visits Kamloops

Justin Trudeau met with the Kamloops mayor and First Nations

  • May. 23, 2019 8:56 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops this Week

The prime minister was at city hall on Tuesday afternoon, prior to attending that evening’s acclamation of Terry Lake as Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Mayor Ken Christian, in addition to provincial and federal ministers — Jonathan Wilkinson (fisheries, oceans and Canada Coast Guard), Carla Qualtrough (public services and procurement) Joyce Murray (digital and Treasury Board president), Mike Farnworth (public safety and solicitor general) — area First Nations and Red Cross personnel.

Christian said the group reviewed the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and had a briefing from BC Wildfire Service, intended to provide lessons for the future.

“I had an opportunity to talk to [Trudeau] about the role of a host community, some of the experience we have had,” Christian said.

READ MORE: 16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

On the mayor’s agenda was how the Canadian Armed Forces are dispatched in an emergency situation.

Additionally, the two discussed the Interior University Research Coalition, a tri-university partnership between Thompson Rivers University, University of British Columbia Okanagan and University of Northern B.C. to conduct emergency-management research in the Interior.

Between 35 and 40 police officers were also on hand as part of the prime minister’s security detail.

Christian said the top of his federal requests relate to infrastructure, the Stuart Wood cultural centre, police and railroads.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

The mayor said Tuesday’s meeting was not a campaign event, but a specific business meeting related to emergency management.

Christian also had a chance to meet with Trudeau when the prime minister visited Kamloops for a fundraising luncheon and town hall meeting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mayor Basran declares vegan week
Next story
D-Day veterans revisit Normandy, recall horror and triumph

Just Posted

FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read