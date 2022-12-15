(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau ‘keeps his head in the sand’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP

Trudeau said that the government is working to help Canadians in the challenging economy

Kelowna and Lake Country MP Tracy Gray recently stood in the House of Commons to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau what the federal government will do to help people in her constituency afford to heat their homes.

“The prime minister continues to keep his head in the sand when it comes to people’s home heating bills,” said Gray.

READ MORE: Summerland utility rates jump

Gray said that she was recently contacted by a member of her community who said that he was now seeking aid from the very food bank that he used to donate to after his Fortis B.C. heating bills increased from $46 to $163 per month.

Trudeau said that the government is working to help Canadians in the difficult economy. He said that the Liberal government is helping people access dental care, and is reducing child minding fees by half.

READ MORE: From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation

READ MORE: ‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

