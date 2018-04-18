Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

The Trudeau government is rejecting a call from its own backbenchers to decriminalize all illicit drug use in Canada — just days before Liberals are set to debate the idea at a national convention in Halifax.

A so-called priority resolution put forward by the national Liberal caucus for debate at the convention calls on the government to treat illegal drug use as a public health issue, not a criminal issue.

It urges the government to adopt the model instituted in 2001 in Portugal, where treatment and harm reduction services were expanded and criminal penalties eliminated for simple possession and consumption of illicit drugs.

READ MORE: B.C. health officer makes last call for decriminalization of illicit drugs

READ MORE: Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Anyone found in possession of an illegal drug in Portugal is ordered to appear before something called a dissuasion commission, which can refer the person for treatment or impose administrative sanctions, such as fines.

But Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says what works for a small country like Portugal wouldn’t work in large country like Canada, where 10 different provinces have sole responsibility for delivering health care.

Moreover, she notes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly drawn the line at legalizing recreational marijuana and doesn’t intend to go further down that road with other, harder drugs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap
Next story
Radiothon back for more

Just Posted

Kelowna writer wins $1,000 in short story contest

The second and third place winners were from Lake Country

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Radiothon back for more

Sun FM Radiothon in Vernon has raised $673,450 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

The Okanagan is working overtime to prepare for floods

Creeks are being dredged and sandbags are being lined up as the city prepares for potential floods.

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Langley Events Centre will host one of five North American combine sites

Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

B.C. consumers warned to watch out for counterfeit dresses, apparel online

Shoppers who get scammed encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Seniors, families focus of B.C. rental housing fund

Target of 14,000 new non-profit units over the next 10 years

Shuswap family’s home to become their castle

Unique renovation a reflection of personal growth and drive to be different

Most Read