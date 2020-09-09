Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits alongside HXOUSE co-founder Ahmed Ismail, as he meets with Black entrepreneurs at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Trudeau announces cash for loans, support to Black Canadian entrepreneurs

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding

The federal government is creating a new national program to help Black Canadians get business loans with national banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black Canadians and put a spotlight on inequality in Canada.

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding, mentorship, financial planning and business training.

Another $6.5 million will go to collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship and identify the barriers preventing Black Canadians from succeeding in business.

Ottawa and eight major financial institutions are also creating a loan program to fund Black entrepreneurs with loans between $25,000 and $250,000.

Support for Black businesses was one of the requests in a June letter penned by the Parliamentary Black Caucus calling on governments across Canada to immediately address systemic racism.

The Canadian Press

EntrepreneursRacial injustice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says
Next story
SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Just Posted

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

School zones back in effect for Central Okanagan Public Schools

School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Kelowna author wants to clean up our use of language

Randy Lennon illustrates seven new ‘dirty words’ to stop saying

Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold plant sale

Online sale runs Sept. 9 to 19 with wide variety of plants available

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

A house fire in March left Penticton resident, Linda Paksec, with almost nothing

Okanagan motorist issued 90-day driving prohibition

RCMP respond to reports of erratic driver in Vernon; find driver after vehicle hits light standard

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Most Read