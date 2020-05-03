Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau announces $240M funding for online mental health platform, virtual healthcare

The federal government is also provided $175 million in funding to AbCellera for research

The prime minister announced $240 million in funding for an online mental health platform and virtual healthcare on Sunday (May 3).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the money was meant to provide safer options for patients amid the pandemic.

“Over the last four months Canada has faced challenge and heartbreak in a way we never expected,” Trudeau said.

The federal government is also provided $175 million in funding to AbCellera Biologics Inc. after promising research on developing antibodies and a vaccine for COVID-19. Trudeau also confirmed the extra $300 per child in Child Benefit Payments for May.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeaumental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says
Next story
Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal highway crash in Peachland

Police got the call about the fatal crash at 9:45 p.m. on May 1.

Weather warning calls for gusty winds in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Localized thunderstorms and snow on mountain passes are also expected.

Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Restricted firearm owners are disappointed in the federal government’s ban

Lake Country mayor bashes big banks ‘profiting from pandemic’

Mayor James Baker said lending institutions are taking advantage of an unavoidable situation

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour

Mudslide closes TCH west of Revelstoke

Incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday; traffic closed in both directions

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Summerland has faced disease outbreak in the past

Spanish influenza, from 1918 to 1920, took a toll on the world

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

Most Read