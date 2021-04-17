Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Canada will donate $200,000 to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award as a tribute to the late Prince Philip’s “remarkable life and his selfless service,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

The announcement came as the scaled-back official funeral for the Queen’s long-time husband took place at Windsor Castle amid public health restrictions meant to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen sat alone in the quire of St. George’s Chapel as she mourned Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years and the longest serving royal consort in British history.

Philip was a “devoted public servant whose contributions changed countless lives around the world, especially those of young people,” Trudeau said in a statement.

The donation to the Canadian branch of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award honours his commitment to the success of future generations, he added.

“I encourage young Canadians to find out more about the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award,” Trudeau said. “Whether you want to develop a new skill, give back to your community, or set out on an adventure, this program is as much a personal challenge as it is a global opportunity.”

The funeral at St. George’s Chapel paid tribute to both Philip’s service in the British Royal Navy and his unwavering support for his wife the Queen.

The pared down ceremony was limited to 30 mourner’s inside the chapel, including the widowed monarch, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Everyone wore face masks and maintained physical distance or sat in family bubbles.

The nave of St. George’s Chapel was occupied with just four singers and a handful of musicians.

Royal Marine Buglers sounded the Royal Navy’s battle alert in honour of Prince Philip’s military service as his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh served in the Royal Navy for more than 12 years and maintained close ties to the armed forces throughout his life. Service personnel had a significant role in honouring him Saturday despite the attendance limit.

READ MORE: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of people — some clutching flowers or holding Union flags — lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects, though road signs in the area warned against all non-essential travel.

Many Canadians are expected to join royal watchers around the world in saying their final goodbyes, albeit virtually.

Due to pandemic protocols, Canadians intending to pay their last respects will be limited to gathering in only small groups to watch the proceedings either on television or online.

Canada held a national commemorative ceremony in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa.

In accordance with pandemic-related restrictions, no guests were be invited to attend the church service. Canadians were asked to watch the broadcast and not congregate outside.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Justin TrudeauRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nesting bald eagles harassed by youth-piloted drone in Kelowna
Next story
Flouting COVID-19 health orders off the clock could lead to workplace discipline: lawyers

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan has purchased a watercraft to be used by the BC Conservation Officer Service, who will conduct enhanced boat patrols on the Shuswap River during the 2021 floating season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Boat purchased to provide enhanced Shuswap River oversight this floating season

The regional district purchased an extra watercraft to be used by Conservation Officers this year

A group of youth in Kelowna's Knox Mountain Park are suspected as having violated the B.C. Wildlife Act by harassing a pair of nesting bald eagles with a drone Friday, April 16, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Nesting bald eagles harassed by youth-piloted drone in Kelowna

Conservation Officers are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the Knox Mountain incident

Nick Clements captured a photo of the Northern Lights over Oyama Friday night, April 16, 2021. (Nick Clements photo)
PHOTOS: Northern Lights colour Okanagan night

Residents saw the dazzling green aurora borealis throughout the valley Friday night

Vernon's spring leaf pickup program is underway. (File photo)
Vernon rakes up residents’ bagged leaves

Pickup this week, must be in clear plastic bags

Coldstream students took over the Your Letters page in the April 9, 2021, edition of the Vernon Morning Star to offer advice to adults about COVID-19. Interior Health took notice and offered their praise. (Vernon Morning Star)
Coldstream students’ COVID advice praised by Interior Health

Grade 2 and 3 classes from Coldstream Elementary took over the Morning Star’s Letters page April 9

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 11 to 16

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over in surgical unit of Vernon hospital

The outbreak affected four staff, 10 patients and led to three deaths in just over two weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. homeowners are being urged to take steps to prepare for the possibility of a flood by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground. (J.R. Rardon)
‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

Larger-than-normal melting snowpack poses a threat to the province as warmer weather touches down

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

Most Read