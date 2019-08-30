Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau and Vancouver’s mayor talk housing, transit and opioid crisis

An official election call is expected any day now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted his government’s record on some of the most sensitive issues facing Vancouver as he met with Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Trudeau said before the meeting that government investments have resulted in the building, refurbising and creation of more homes for more people.

On the opioid crisis, Trudeau says he recognizes the extraordinary tragedy that it represents for communities, families and individuals.

He says his government has invested in assistance for front-line responders, changed pharmaceutical regulations, provided help for doctors and supported safe-consumption sites.

With an election call expected any day, Trudeau says his government made a choice four years ago to invest in infrastructure and transit across the country.

RELATED: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

Stewart thanked the prime minister and his government for the “record investments” in the city and said he looks forward to working with him.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic
Next story
Bandit band: $8K worth of guitars stolen from Kelowna music store

Just Posted

No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

School bus eligibility cutoffs leave residents of the Lakes taking the shoelace express

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

West Kelowna Rotary invests into local youth sports

The Daybreak Rotary Club will donate $15,000 over the next three years

West Kelowna accident closes Boucherie Road

Minor injuries reported after car crash involving mini van

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

Most Read