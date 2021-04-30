Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau acknowledges ‘system-wide failure’ in military’s handling of sexual misconduct

The Liberal is tapping former a Supreme Court justice to examine sexual harassment, assault in the Canadian Armed Forces and provide recommendations on an external reporting system for victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an independent review of the military’s handling of sexual misconduct is an attempt to correct what he deems a “failure of the entire system.”

The Liberal government announced yesterday it is tapping former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to examine sexual harassment and assault in the Canadian Armed Forces and provide recommendations on an external reporting system for victims.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Arbour’s appointment nearly three months after the government and Armed Forces were rocked by allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the military’s very top commanders.

Opposition leaders said yesterday the government largely failed to act on a 2015 report by former justice Marie Deschamps that also called for an independent reporting process and a reformed military culture, and that action rather than another review is what’s needed.

Trudeau acknowledges that measures brought in by the Liberal government have been “inadequate” and that survivors continue to lack proper support.

He says that is why Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, one of the military’s highest-ranking female officers, has been tapped to lead a new internal organization that will oversee professional conduct and culture and follow up on any allegations before the Arbour report comes out next year.

A House of Commons defence committee hearing is slated to meet this afternoon to discuss whether a study on sexual misconduct, which includes allegations against former defence chief Jonathan Vance, which he has denied, should hear from more witnesses.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Justin TrudeauMilitary sexual misconduct

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sikh advocacy group says India blocked Canadian website to fund COVID-19 patients
Next story
Former B.C. cabinet minister denies saying government knew about casino crime

Just Posted

Fire crews responding to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult along Highway 97 in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Several suspicious dumpster fires prompt Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP investigation

Kelowna RCMP said there has been a significant number of dumpster fires in the city

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)
Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

A home in the 4600 block of 20th Street was searched by RCMP, who found drugs and made three arrests. (File photo)
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine found in Vernon drug home

RCMP searched home near elementary school in ongoing investigation, three arrested

Seven Black Locust trees at Okanagan Centre Park and Museum will need to be removed after sustaining damage in the Jan. 13, 2021, windstorm. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
Public opinion at play for Okanagan Centre park upgrades

Washrooms, accessibility and picnic area improvements for Lake Country park

Kelly Fosbery receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
COVID-19 vaccines now available in various Okanagan pharmacies

People aged 30 and up can now register to get their vaccines in Okanagan pharmacies

Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for 3 months when he died on April 5

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Most Read