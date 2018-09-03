Contributed photos.

Truck torched at Mission Hill Winery in suspected arson

RCMP are interested in any home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage of the fire.

Mounties are investigating a suspected arson – and are asking for the public’s help – after a truck was torched at Mission Hill Winery.

Early on Aug. 28 , minutes before 3 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to assist the West Kelowna Fire Department who had responded to a report of vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Mission Hill Winery, located on the 1700 block of Mission Hill Road.

Police arrived on scene to find firefighters battling a fully engulfed white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. A white GMC Savanna cube van, parked near the Silverado pickup truck, also sustained damage due to the fire.

Reports to the Capital News indicate the truck was set ablaze after thieves attempted to steal it off the company lot, but RCMP have not confirmed this, instead calling it an arson.

“RCMP have deemed the fire as suspicious in nature, and therefore are investigating the blaze as a suspected arson,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He says police investigators have reviewed video surveillance captured by camera’s in the vicinity.

“The contents of that video footage remain a part of the still ongoing police investigation,” adds O’Donaghey.

“RCMP are interested in any other home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage captured in the area around the time of the fire.”

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Contributed photos.

Previous story
Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code
Next story
Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Just Posted

Truck torched at Mission Hill Winery in suspected arson

RCMP are interested in any home surveillance, business surveillance or dash camera footage of the fire.

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Air quality statement issued for Okanagan despite clearer conditions

Don’t let the relatively clear skies in the region fool you.

Looking for a family doctor in Kelowna? Here’s how to get one

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is making the process easier

Update: Flames and smoke from Old Tom Creek wildfire visible 15 km west of Keremeos

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Video: Classic tunes showcased in brand new Kelowna musical

Swingtime Serenade opens Sept. 5 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna.

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friend

The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

B.C. students learning for ‘real life’ but teachers say reality needs funding

Both the numeracy and literacy assessments will replace provincial exams that were introduced in B.C. in 1984 at the Grade 12 level.

N.B.’s stealth issue: The language politics of Canada’s only bilingual province

New Brunswick is Canada’s only officially bilingual province, with the closest balance in the nation of residents who speak our two official languages.

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

Most Read