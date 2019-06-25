Truck smashes fence, building and knocks out power in Okanagan

Peachland residents lose power following crash

Peachland residents were in the dark about 1 a.m. June 21, after a black GMC Sierra pickup truck left the road and struck a pole, causing power lines to fall to the ground.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the incident happened at near Beach Avenue and Third Street in Peachland.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that during the collision the pick up truck also smashed into a fence and the outer wall of a local business.

“Officers located two men believed to have been occupants inside the badly damaged vehicle at the time of the collision,” he stated. “Both individuals were heavily intoxicated by alcohol and taken into police custody as a result.”

The men each sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

