Truck slides into Okanagan Lake on Highway 97

Truck slides off Highway 97, just north of Penticton, into the lake

A pickup truck slid into Okanagan Lake slowing down traffic just north of Penticton on Highway 97 on Thursday morning.

A witness that drove by the scene, around 7:50 a.m., said a truck was partially in the water. Two people that were believed to be inside the truck were standing at the side of the road waiting for emergency services to arrive. The truck slid off the highway near the Sage Mesa area.

The witness said traffic was still moving in both directions, but slowly.

More on this to come.

