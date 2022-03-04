Crash on Bulman Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Truck rolls into ditch on Bulman Road

A truck crash into a ditch on Friday afternoon

Emergency crews are responding single-vehicle rollover at Bulman Road.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m., Friday.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and went into a ditch.

At least one occupant suffered a head injury in the incident.

The road is open and debris has been cleared from the area. The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.

