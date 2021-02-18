Truck in ditch on Highway 97 near Predator Ridge

Emergency crews have responded to multiple road incidents as the snow flies Thursday afternoon

As snow falls on the Vernon area, emergency crews are responding to multiple vehicle crashes Thursday afternoon.

Police and fire crews have been called to a vehicle crash on Highway 97 about one kilometre north of the Predator Ridge turnoff. The crash took place shortly before 3 p.m. A pickup truck is reportedly in the ditch but impeding traffic, and the lone occupant has exited the vehicle with no injuries.

RCMP cruisers are en route to conduct traffic control, and a tow truck is also en route to clear the scene. Emergency crews are advising that all roads are slippery, and drivers are advised to take extra caution while snow removal crews clear the streets.

Earlier this afternoon a minor two-vehicle crash slowed traffic through the busy downtown intersection at 32nd Street and 25th Avenue. That incident took place around 1 p.m. and has since been cleared.

